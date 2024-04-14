SHOCK as a 17-year-old boy kills his 12-year-old cousin in Kirinyaga - He was arrested hiding at his uncle’s home in Ruaka.





Sunday, April 14, 2024- A 17-year-old Form Three student who went missing after killing his cousin, a 12-year-old Grade Seven pupil, on Friday night at Kagio in Kirinyaga County, has been arrested.

Kirinyaga Police Commander Andrew Naibei confirmed the arrest and said the teenager, a student at Gathuthiini Secondary School, was apprehended at his uncle’s residence in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Saturday morning.

After arriving in Ruaka, he reportedly confessed quietly to his uncle about the heinous act, admitting to killing his cousin and then intending to harm his grandmother.

He sold his bicycle to fund his journey to his uncle’s place.



The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, as the boy was left alone with his cousin, who was studying, while the girl’s mother went to the market.

The victim’s mother, Pauline Wairimu, expressed deep regret over inviting the boy to stay with them, given the tragic outcome.



Naibei stated that the suspect would be transferred from Kiambu to Kirinyaga, where he would be held at Kiamaciri Police Station pending his court appearance to face murder charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.