SHAME as Uasin Gishu preacher, Reverend DANIEL SANG, is caught in a comprising situation with the wife of one of his congregants



Friday, April 12, 2024 - A preacher based in Uasin Gishu is covered in shame after he was reportedly caught in a compromising position with a married woman.

The rogue preacher identified as Reverend Daniel Sang, is the brother to former Kass FM presenter and ex-ICC suspect, Joshua Arap Sang.

He serves at a church in Kapsang.

The married woman he was caught in a compromising situation with is the wife of one of his congregants.

Word has it that he was caught in the woman’s matrimonial bed.

It is alleged that Reverend Sang has been preying on his female congregants for quite some time.

He uses his position in the church to lure gullible women, most of whom are married.





