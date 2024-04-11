BOBO SHANTY, the lady killed alongside two thugs who robbed a Somali businessman of Sh 3.9 Million, was exposed last year for stealing Ksh 20,000 and a phone from a man at an Airbnb (LOOK)



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - It is now emerging that Esther Wambui alias Bobo Shanty, the lady that was killed alongside two thugs who robbed a businessman in Eastleigh of Ksh 3.9 million, was also a thug.

Last year, she was exposed on a Facebook group after stealing Ksh 20,000 and a phone from a man at an Airbnb.

The victim met her at Blackbull Lounge where they had drinks and then booked an Airbnb.

She stole his phone and transferred Ksh 20,000 to her Mpesa.

She was exposed last year in December.

See the expose.

