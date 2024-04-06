EX-CS FRED MATIANGI’s life is in Danger - SIMBA ARATI tells Kenyans to pray for him as he reveals how he lives like a rat

Speaking at Gusii Stadium on
Friday, Arati claimed Matiang'i was being hunted down by criminal gangs.
The ODM strongman urged the
national government to accord the ex-CS state security due to his prominent
duties in the fight against criminal activities during former president Uhuru
Kenyatta's tenure.
According to Arati, the former
CS who retreated to his rural home in Borabu has been forced to be on higher
alert most of the time.
Arati said Matiang'i
regularly switches his vehicles to evade criminal gangs that have been targeting
him.
"Matiangi dealt with Al Shabaab and restored peace and security in our country.
"Even if he was loyal
to his boss, he needs security from the government because his life is in
danger," Arati said.
