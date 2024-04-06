EX-CS FRED MATIANGI’s life is in Danger - SIMBA ARATI tells Kenyans to pray for him as he reveals how he lives like a rat





Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, has claimed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s life is in danger and urged Kenyans to pray for him.

Speaking at Gusii Stadium on Friday, Arati claimed Matiang'i was being hunted down by criminal gangs.

The ODM strongman urged the national government to accord the ex-CS state security due to his prominent duties in the fight against criminal activities during former president Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure.

According to Arati, the former CS who retreated to his rural home in Borabu has been forced to be on higher alert most of the time.

Arati said Matiang'i regularly switches his vehicles to evade criminal gangs that have been targeting him.

"Matiangi dealt with Al Shabaab and restored peace and security in our country.

"Even if he was loyal to his boss, he needs security from the government because his life is in danger," Arati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.