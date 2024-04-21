SHAME as it emerges that SAKAJA was demanding a whooping Sh 650 million bribe from lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR





Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has accused Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja and his team of demanding a kickback from him of Sh 650 million.

City Hall owes Kipkorir Sh 1.3 billion in legal fees.

In a post on X page on Friday, Kipkorir claimed that Nairobi County's budget committee called him from Naivasha promising to settle his pending legal bills as long as he gives them a 50 percent cut.

He also told them that his fees were in accordance with the Advocates Remuneration Order and that he was not going to pay a single cent in the form of a bribe.

"Last month, the Nairobi County Assembly Budget Committee together with Governor Sakaja Johnson were in Naivasha preparing the County's Supplementary Budget.

"They called me that they want to approve all my payments if I give them 50% of the sums I am owed," he wrote on X.

"I told them, my fees are in accordance with The Advocates (Remuneration) Order & decreed by Court & that I won't pay a bribe. Nairobi City under the Governor pays Bills, Invoices & Court Decrees to those that pay a bribe of 50%."

Kipkorir further claimed that Nairobi County under Sakaja will go down as the “most corrupt leadership in Kenya,” even asking the President to dissolve the county assembly and discipline Sakaja.

