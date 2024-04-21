SHAME as it emerges that SAKAJA was demanding a whooping Sh 650 million bribe from lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has accused Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja and his team of demanding a kickback from him of Sh 650 million.
City
Hall owes Kipkorir Sh 1.3 billion in legal fees.
In
a post on X page on Friday, Kipkorir
claimed that Nairobi County's budget committee called him from Naivasha
promising to settle his pending legal
bills as long as he gives them a 50
percent cut.
He also told them that his fees
were in accordance with the Advocates Remuneration Order and that he was not
going to pay a single cent in the form of a bribe.
"Last month, the Nairobi County Assembly Budget Committee together with Governor Sakaja Johnson were in Naivasha preparing the County's Supplementary Budget.
"They called me that they
want to approve all my payments if I give them 50% of the sums I am owed,"
he wrote on X.
"I told them, my fees are in
accordance with The Advocates (Remuneration) Order & decreed by Court &
that I won't pay a bribe. Nairobi City under the Governor pays Bills, Invoices
& Court Decrees to those that pay a bribe of 50%."
Kipkorir further claimed that
Nairobi County under Sakaja will go down as the “most corrupt leadership in
Kenya,” even asking the President to dissolve the county assembly and discipline
Sakaja.
