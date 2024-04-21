AHMEDNASIR blasts General KARANGI and heaps praises on late CDF General FRANCIS OGOLLA - See their differences





Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has indirectly attacked former Chief of Defence Forces, Julius Karangi, terming him as a fat soldier who used his position to enrich himself.

In a post on X, Ahmednasir said that unlike the late Chief of Defence Forces, Francis Ogolla, who was a disciplined and astute soldier, Karangi was the opposite of this, since he was using his position to to steal and accumulate vast wealth.

Though he didn’t mention Karangi, Ahmednasir said his tenure was defined by tenders that were designed to steal (i.e. aircraft that can't fly, armoured personnel carriers that leak in rain water during rainy seasons, aggressive charcoal export in Kismayo, Somalia, etc).

He heaped praises on the late General Francis Ogolla, saying he was a disciplined soldier who used his salary to educate his children and never looted.

“Kenyan GENERALS like our politicians come in various shapes and sizes. You have the fat and round GENERAL with a sizable protruding tummy that is the most outstanding feature of his physique.

“This is the thieving GENERAL. He uses his position to steal and accumulate vast wealth. His tenure is defined by tenders that are designed to steal (i.e aircrafts that can't fly, armoured personnel carriers that leak in rain water during rainy seasons, aggressive charcoal export in Kismaiyo, Somalia etc).

Then we have the elegant, slim and professional GENERAL who is physically fit.

“He is the quintessential soldier. He lives on his salary, raises a family on his salary and refuses to abuse his position.

“We have many Generals in both camps. Obviously, General Ogolla was in the latter category.

“As he departs us, both his family and ordinary Kenyans must celebrate that priceless attribute of a General who refuses to steal from his people and country,” Ahmednasir wrote on X.

