Late General OGOLLA lived a normal life – He was not a Thief like Governors and Politicians who are stealing everything





Sunday, April 21, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has praised the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, for living a normal life despite being the head of Kenya’s military.

Ogolla died on Thursday after the chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Nine other senior KDF officials perished in the accident.

According to NTV, the plane that was supposed to ferry Ogolla and his entourage to North Rift was swapped at the last minute and was given to a Kenya Kwanza politician.

Commenting about the life of the late General, Kipkorir said General Ogolla was a true soldier and distinguished public servant who never used his position to enrich himself like many governors and politicians.

“Gen. Francis Ogolla was a true Soldier, General & Public Servant. He never used his decades-long distinguished military career for personal enrichment.

“Poor people become Governors & Ministers & in two years are buying properties of Kshs. 900m!

“Gen. Ogolla is a true patriot we never truly celebrated. Fare Thee Well. The General is dead. Long live the General,” Kipkorir wrote on X

