Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI makes good his threat as he crafts a motion to extend RUTO’s term despite many Kenyans being unhappy with his leadership







Tuesday April 23, 2024 – After toying with the idea of extending President William Ruto's term, a UDA Senator has thrown a spanner in the works.

This is after he crafted a Bill ready to be tabled in the Senate seeking to extend the presidential term limit.

According to preliminary information on the bill, an amendment is suggested to increase the Presidential term period from five years to seven.

Additionally, Members of Parliament, Governors and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) will also enjoy the extended term period of 7 years if the bill passes.

Further, the bill proposes to legally establish the Office of the Prime Minister in the constitution.

As it stands Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is the country's Prime Cabinet Secretary but the 2010 constitution does not provide for this post.

The bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei further proposes that the Senate should have a role in the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries, the Attorney General and the Auditor General.

Cherargei also wants the Senate to be granted powers to vet the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice and judges.

If the piece of legislation is passed, counties could also be in line to benefit as the bill proposes to have the devolved units get 40 per cent of national revenue as equitable share up from 15 per cent.

Another key highlight of the bill includes having both the National Assembly and the Senate approve the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to foreign nations.

Samson Cherargei, who is expected to table the bill, has also proposed that an impeachment case filed against a Governor and Deputy Governor should be challenged at the Supreme Court only.

