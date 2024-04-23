See how UHURU’s former bodyguard, BILLY AROCHO, saved MP PETER SALAYSA from embarrassment after RUTO’s no-nonsense security team tried to block him from the VIP dias at OGOLLA’s funeral (VIDEO)





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Controversial Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, was almost denied entry into the VIP dias by President William Ruto’s no-nonsense security team.

Salaysa was walking to the VIP dias behind Raila Odinga’s brother, Oburu Odinga, when the President’s security officers attempted to block his entry.

However, Uhuru Kenyatta’s former bodyguard, Billy Arocho, came to his rescue.

He signaled the elite officers to allow him.

Arocho has been working at the Presidential Escort Unit after he dumped Jubilee for UDA.

He accompanies the team to public functions to control the crowd.

Below is a video showing how Arocho saved Salaysa from embarrassment.

See how UHURU’s former bodyguard, BILLY AROCHO, saved MP PETER SALAYSA from embarrassment after RUTO’s no-nonsense security team tried to block him from the VIP dias at OGOLLA’s funeral pic.twitter.com/hz30YfYhQo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 23, 2024

