Governor SAKAJA is now on his own as RUTO’s UDA ‘dumps’ him and leaves him badly exposed – LOOK!







Tuesday April 23, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now on his own.

This is after President William Ruto’s party, UDA, authorized the removal of his allies from key positions in the Nairobi County Assembly; something that will leave him badly exposed.

UDA’s internal dispute resolution committee concluded the case over the change of leadership of the minority side in the Nairobi County Assembly.

In its findings, the committee said the removal of Waithaka MCA, Anthony Kiragu Karanja, as Minority Leader and that of Minority Whip Mark Mugambi was in order based on the Standing Orders prompted by the minutes and resolutions of the meeting held on October 17, 2023.

This means that Nairobi South MCA, Waithera Chege, will be confirmed as the UDA Minority Leader in the Assembly, subject to communication from the Speaker.

Githurai Ward MCA, Mr Deonysias Mwangi, will be the next Deputy Minority Leader while UDA nominated member, Ms Joyce Muthoni, will be the Minority Whip.

The changes will also see Clay City MCA, Mr Samora Mwaura, take over the role of Deputy Minority Whip.

The changes were prompted by the meeting called by over 35 UDA MCAs who expressed dissatisfaction with Mr Kiragu’s leadership due to his close relationship with Sakaja.

They accused him of failing to play his role in scrutinizing Sakaja’s office, despite calls by some of them for the Governor to be held accountable for his actions in line with his manifesto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST