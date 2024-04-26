See where UHURU was enjoying his retirement as Kenyans grapple with floods after RUTO and GACHAGUA lied to KIKUYUS to send him to ICHAWERI (PHOTO)









Friday, April 26, 2024 - Kenyans across the political divide are always excited when they hear or see former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Son of Jomo ruled Kenya between 2013 and 2022 and he was the youngest president Kenya had ever had since independence.

The tenure of the US-educated golden boy was marked by huge infrastructure growth and he is regarded as the man who maintained Kenya’s status as the biggest economic powerhouse in East Africa.

On Friday, Uhuru's diehard supporter and Jubilee Party of Kenya official Pauline Njoroge stirred social media after posting a photo of the former president at a basketball game in the US.

In the photo, Uhuru, wearing a green cap and black puff jacket, is seen shaking hands with a Kenyan, Eddie Ndichu.

Ndichu indicated that he met the former head of state during a basketball playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

The game took place at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here is the photo of Son of Jomo enjoying the game…









The Kenyan DAILY POST.