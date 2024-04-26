RUTO is hiring choppers to transport election materials yet Kenyans are dying because of floods – Who cursed Kenyan leaders? (PHOTOs)





Friday, April 26, 2024 - A photo has emerged of United Democratic Alliance leaders ferrying election materials across the country using choppers as Kenyans continue to be marooned by floods due to the ongoing heavy rains.

UDA grassroots elections are being held in Nairobi, Busia, Narok, West Pokot, and Homa Bay counties.

The elections began at 9 am and will close at 3 pm. It is being held electronically.

On Friday afternoon, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala shared a photo showing one of the choppers ferrying election materials to far-flung areas.

The irony of the photo is that the UDA-led government has been unable to provide choppers to Kenyans dying due to flooding but they can hire choppers to ferry papers to a sham exercise where the winners are predetermined.

Here is a chopper that Ruto’s UDA has hired to transport useless papers yet it can't hire to save Kenyans dying of flooding in Nairobi and other flood-stricken counties.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.