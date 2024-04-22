Late General OGOLLA was not involved in the BOMAS ‘mutiny’ in 2022 - CS ADEN DUALE reveals who sent him





Monday, April 22, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has come to the defense of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, who was accused of trying to tamper with President William Ruto's victory in the 2022 General Election.

President William Ruto is on record saying that Ogolla tried to tamper with election results, but he overlooked it and decided to appoint him as the CDF because he was more qualified.

But speaking during his burial in Siaya county on Sunday, Duale revealed that Ogolla was not involved in the activity that was aimed at ‘subverting the will of the people’

"When the whole issue of Bomas was hanging over his head on August 15, we had a conversation and even lost weight that this thing was disturbing him.

"General Ogolla was not a member of the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC).... so how did Ogolla go to NSAC and to Bomas?" he questioned.

Duale said that Ogolla was sent to the Bomas by the former Chief of Defence Forces General, Robert Kibochi.

