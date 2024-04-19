See what UHURU said while mourning his friend KDF Boss FRANCIS OGOLLA – This is heartbreaking







Friday April 19, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the first people to mourn the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla, who perished tragically in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Shortly after President William Ruto confirmed Ogolla's demise, Uhuru paid his tribute and highlighted his pivotal role towards the military.

He detailed that in his 10-year tenure, he had the privilege of working with the general who served as the Deputy Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Commander of the Kenya Air Force, and finally as Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

"The CDF was not only an accomplished military leader but also a devoted patriot who dedicated his life to serving and protecting our beloved country.”

“His leadership, bravery, and unwavering commitment to duty have made a lasting impact on our armed forces and our nation as a whole," read part of the statement.

"As the Head of State, I had the privilege of serving with General Ogolla as Deputy Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Commander of the Kenya Air Force, and finally as Vice Chief of Defence Forces."

The Kenyan DAILY POST