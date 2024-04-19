CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA to be buried within 72 hours in Siaya - See what he had told his 100-year-old father before he met his untimely death







Friday April 19, 2024 – Chief of Defence Forces, the late Francis Ogolla, will be buried in a hurry.

This is according to his family which revealed that the burial arrangements were underway according to his wish.

Speaking to the media, Ogolla's father, Joel Oketch, noted that his son had expressed the desire to be buried within 72 hours if he met his untimely demise.

He noted that the burial will be held on April 21, 2024, at his home in Ng'iya, Alego Usonga in Siaya County.

Further, they informed the press that the General had made plans to celebrate his father's birthday as he crossed 100 years on Saturday in Siaya.

Part of the plans involved attending a church service and also holding an event at home.

Ogolla died yesterday in a tragic plane crash while on duty in West Pokot.

His death was confirmed by President William Ruto who addressed the nation yesterday evening.

