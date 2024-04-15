See RAILA ODINGA‘s radical plan to control ODM even if he secures the AU job – BABA is a genius!!





Monday, April 15, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has started preparing his exit as the party supremo.

Raila is expected to exit the Orange party once he is elected as African Union Chairperson.

To ensure ODM remains strong, Baba as he is commonly known among supporters, has established a powerful organ that will sit at the apex of his ODM party leadership with sweeping powers to make final decisions on his behalf.

The Elders Council, whose names are yet to be agreed on, will be incorporated into the ODM constitution in the coming days after receiving approval from the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) last Thursday.

The move is aimed at giving the organ a constitutional mandate to steer the party in the absence of Raila, should he be elected the AU top sheriff.

