Former CS ECHESA is on his own as lawyers CLIFF OMBETA and DANSTAN OMARI pull out of his case

Monday, April 15, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi-based lawyers, Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, have pulled out of a case in which they were representing former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

All that time, the former Sports CS was being represented by lawyers Omari and Ombeta.

The two lawyers managed to secure Echesa's release from detention to seek medical attention after he fell ill.

But now, both have pulled out of the matter.

"Kindly note that we are no longer acting for the above-named person.

"Any communication with regards to him should be directed to him or his representatives," Omari said in a letter addressed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Omari did not divulge reasons for their pulling out of the matter.

Echesa was last month arrested over claims of self-abduction and extortion. He was accused of jointly with others extorting Sh250 million from Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

A suspect has already been arrested and charged before a magistrate at the Kibera law courts in Nairobi.

On March 27, Echesa was arrested and detained at the Muthaiga police station after the court granted police more time to conduct investigations.

