Former CS ECHESA is on his own as lawyers CLIFF OMBETA and DANSTAN OMARI pull out of his case

Monday, April 15, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi-based lawyers, Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, have pulled out of a case in which they were representing former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.
All that time, the former Sports
CS was being represented by lawyers Omari and Ombeta.
The two lawyers managed to
secure Echesa's release from detention to seek medical attention after he fell
ill.
But now, both have pulled out of
the matter.
"Kindly note that we are no longer acting for the above-named person.
"Any communication with regards to him
should be directed to him or his representatives," Omari said in a letter
addressed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
Omari did not divulge reasons
for their pulling out of the matter.
Echesa was last month arrested
over claims of self-abduction and extortion. He was accused of jointly with
others extorting Sh250 million from Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.
A suspect has already been
arrested and charged before a magistrate at the Kibera law courts in Nairobi.
On March 27, Echesa was arrested
and detained at the Muthaiga police station after the court granted police more
time to conduct investigations.
