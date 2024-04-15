Manchester United not giving up on signing VICTOR OSIMHEN



Monday, April 14, 2024 – Manchester United will not give up on signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Malu Mpasinkatu, Italy’s number one pundit on African football matters, English Premier League side, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the transfer battle to secure his services intensifies.

This follows recent reports that the Napoli striker is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain after being offered a four-year contract that could see him earn close to €13m, United are ready to hijack the bid.

Speaking on Radio Goal, Mpasinkatu said United are ready to enter into a bidding war for the 25-year-old striker.

“United will rival Chelsea for Osimhen this summer and both clubs are “on him” – a suggestion that they’re working on a deal to lure him to their respective sides.

“From the information I have, at the moment there is talk of [Marcus] Thuram at PSG instead of Mbappe.

“The Nigerian (Osimhen) has already played in France; his goal is the Premier League. Manchester United are on him as well as Chelsea.

[Jonathan] David? He could be the right profile to replace Osimhen, he is young but has been playing in Europe for several years.

“He has different characteristics from Osimhen, but he is very strong. Lille are an expensive club, but it’s unlikely that the players they sell do badly.”