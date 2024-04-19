See PHOTO of FRANKFORD MOGIRE, the only survivor in the chopper crash that claimed the life of Gen OGOLLA being rescued as eye witnesses speak

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Frankford Karanja Mogire is the only survivor in the deadly chopper crash that claimed the life of Kenya Defence Forces boss, Francis Ogolla, and other military officials.
Karanja was a photographer in the army, having joined the
forces in 2015 after studying journalism.
A photo of Karanja being rescued by local residents has since
emerged.
According to residents, they
could have rescued many but minutes after the chopper crashed, there was a huge fireball that limited their access.
Bernard Kipkorir, an area resident,
said three people were
alive at the time the rescue efforts had started.
They were
then rushed to a neighbouring mission hospital to receive treatment.
“When we rushed
to the scene, we were able to rescue three people who were onboard the aircraft and we
rushed them to a mission hospital where they got emergency treatment before
they were airlifted,”he stated.
They later died while undergoing treatment.
Below is a photo of the only survivor being rescued.
