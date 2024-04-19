See PHOTO of FRANKFORD MOGIRE, the only survivor in the chopper crash that claimed the life of Gen OGOLLA being rescued as eye witnesses speak







Friday, April 19, 2024 - Frankford Karanja Mogire is the only survivor in the deadly chopper crash that claimed the life of Kenya Defence Forces boss, Francis Ogolla, and other military officials.

Karanja was a photographer in the army, having joined the forces in 2015 after studying journalism.

A photo of Karanja being rescued by local residents has since emerged.

According to residents, they could have rescued many but minutes after the chopper crashed, there was a huge fireball that limited their access.

Bernard Kipkorir, an area resident, said three people were alive at the time the rescue efforts had started.

They were then rushed to a neighbouring mission hospital to receive treatment.

“When we rushed to the scene, we were able to rescue three people who were onboard the aircraft and we rushed them to a mission hospital where they got emergency treatment before they were airlifted,”he stated.

They later died while undergoing treatment.

Below is a photo of the only survivor being rescued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST