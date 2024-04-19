Pastor KANYARI sends a beautiful Kikuyu lady money on Tiktok and promises to buy her Samsung Z Fold worth Ksh 250,000 - Hii Imeenda (WATCH)







Friday, April 19, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari is causing ripples on Tiktok where he joins live at night to interact with his followers.

Kanyari has been gifting his followers money and promising them expensive gifts.

He interacted with a beautiful Kikuyu lady identified as Njeri and sent her Ksh 5,000 for lunch.

He also promised to send her Ksh 250,000 to buy a Samsung Z Fold phone.

Kanyari asked her to send him her number privately and promised to send her the money.

“I can’t lie to you. I have your number and I will send the money to you,” he said.

A few days ago, Kanyari sent Ksh 200,000 to popular female Tiktoker Hannah Benta on her birthday.

He also sent Ksh 50,000 to Tizian, another famous Tiktoker.

Kanyari is a well-known womanizer with a string of girlfriends.

His ex-wife, Betty Bayo, divorced him over infidelity.

Watch a video of him promising Njeri ‘heaven’.

Pastor KANYARI sends a beautiful Kikuyu lady money on Tiktok and promises to buy her Samsung Z Fold worth Ksh 250,000 - Hii Imeenda pic.twitter.com/kfiGHUvnut — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 19, 2024

