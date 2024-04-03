See the man CS EZEKIEL MACHOGU has identified as Kisii community spokesman – This old man is a joker!!

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, has unveiled the man who should be the Kisii community spokesman.

The Kisii community has been without a credible spokesman since the exit of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi in 2022.

But speaking over the weekend, Machogu threw his weight behind Nairobi County's Chief Officer for Health Facilities, Geoffrey Mosiria.

Speaking at Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC), Machogu showered Mosiria with praise for organizing the event bringing together over 9,000 people from Gusii land living in Nairobi.

"I have not had an opportunity to witness a great gathering of one community like this.

"We have just started the journey; for the 40 years I have lived in Nairobi, I have not witnessed this.

"Mosiria has opened the way for our community living in the county," Machogu said.

