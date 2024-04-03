Remember WAZIR CHACHA, who was once linked to an affair with SABINA CHEGE? Here is the married woman he snatched from another man (PHOTOs).

He used that
‘false position’ to instruct the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer
Nairobi Peter Njeru Nthiga to make some arrests.
Masibo reported to Nthiga that he is a
legal officer attached to Racheal Ruto's office.
He told Nthiga that there was a motor
vehicle trailing him to harm him.
This prompted Nthiga to dispatch a team of
officers to commence investigations.
But in the course of the investigations,
they were able to establish that the vehicle was not trailing him.
The charge sheet indicates that the vehicle
belonged to one Patrick Kahuhua, a former husband to his girlfriend.
He wanted to
use police officers to intimidate and harass Kahuhua for personal scores.
It is alleged that Wazir Chacha snatched
Kahuhua’s wife, Caroline Nguma.
He has been parading her on social media.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments