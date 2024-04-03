The son of former DCI boss GEORGE KINOTI falls victim to thugs as CCTV footage captures how they broke into his business premises and stole equipment worth Ksh 1 Million (VIDEO).

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - The son of former DCI boss George Kinoti is counting losses after hooded thugs broke into his gaming lounge and made away with expensive gaming equipment.
Kinoti’s son, Anthony
Mwenda, said the break-in occurred
on the evening of Monday, April 1, when the thugs tricked the building's
security guard.
“There are some people
who came at around 6:00 am. They came in a black X-trail and parked along City
Park along Biashara Street,” he said.
“One of them alighted the car, surveyed the building, and waited for the security officer to open the backdoor and the gang entered.
"They executed the plan and thereafter tricked
the security officer once again to allow them to load the gaming equipment into
their car,” he added.
The thugs took
advantage of Monday as a public holiday to execute their mission.
They
stole 9 playing stations 5 consoles, 2 PS4 consoles, 20 joystick pads, and 35
games including Mortal Kombat and FIFA valued at Ksh 1 Million.
Mwenda
is working closely with the authorities to analyze the CCTV footage as the investigation into the robbery incident continues.
Watch the footage.
