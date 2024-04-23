Military police saved UDA point man in Nyanza, ODOYO OWINDO, after RAILA’s supporters threatened to beat him up at General OGOLLA’s burial- Don’t joke with BABA (VIDEO)





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance party (UDA) point man in Nyanza, Odoyo Owindo, was forced to run for his dear life during the burial ceremony of General Francis Ogolla after mourners threatened to beat him up for disrespecting Raila Odinga.

Odoyo, a sycophant of President William Ruto, attended the burial donning a t-shirt and a cap with UDA logos.

Angry mourners, most of whom are supporters of Raila Odinga, accosted him and ordered him to remove the UDA-branded t-shirt and cap.

Military police officers who had been deployed at the burial were forced to come to Owindo’s rescue before things turned ugly.

They escorted him as mourners bayed for his blood.

Odoyo has been a strong critic of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Watch the video.

Military police saved UDA point man in Nyanza, ODOYO OWINDO, after RAILA’s supporters threatened to beat him up at General OGOLLA’s burial - Don’t joke with BABA pic.twitter.com/MP2STYhWaD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 23, 2024

