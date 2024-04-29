RUTO intervenes at last as he threatens to arrest everyone using flooded roads and charge them with attempted suicide



Monday, April 29, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has threatened to arrest Kenyans crossing the flooded rivers.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki directed that Kenyans crossing flooded rivers will be arrested and charged with attempted suicide.

County Security and Intelligence Committees (CSICs) nationwide were ordered to enforce the directive immediately.

"All CSICs are directed to immediately deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to stormwater flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be," the statement read in part.

"Prevent the transportation of passengers across flooded rivers or storm water by unsafe canoes or boats and arrest inexperienced and unscrupulous persons taking advantage of the prevailing situation to cash in on persons in distress."

Additionally, all CSICs were ordered to inspect all public and private dams and water reservoirs in their jurisdiction within 24 hours effective at 1400hrs effective Monday, April 29.

After the inspection, Kindiki remarked that the committees should recommend cases requiring compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders.

Explaining the tough measures, Kindiki remarked that the government was keen on preventing further loss of lives and property due to the flooding experienced in all parts of the country.

In that line, the government will coordinate with relevant agencies and partners to support all those affected by the floods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST