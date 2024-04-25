SABINA MUTHEU gets rid of Bishop THEURI MAINA’s pregnancy as Theuri’s wife, Reverend RUTH WAMUYU, chases her away from church in front of congregants.

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - Upcoming Kamba singer Sabina Mutheu has reportedly gotten rid of Bishop Theuri Maina’s pregnancy.
According to a source
at Victors Assembly Church which Bishop Theuri co-owns with his wife Reverend
Ruth Wamuyu, Sabina turned up at the church located in downtown Nairobi on
Wednesday.
She boldly attended a
mid-week service and sat infront, despite Wamuyu warning her to never set foot
in the church about two weeks ago after her scandal with Bishop Theuri was
publicized.
Reverend Wamuyu chased
her infront of the congregants and told her to look for another church.
She was reportedly
bleeding after getting rid of the Bishop’s pregnancy.
“The girl came to church and Wamuyu alimkataa mbele ya
kanisa. She said she is not her
spiritual parent and should look another church. To make matters worse, the girl did ab()rt!on and she was really
bleeding,” the source
revealed.
It is alleged that Theuri has been secretly having an affair with Sabina
for quite some time.
They have a two-year-old child.
His wife Reverend Wamuyu has been protecting him to avoid damaging his
reputation and thriving church empire.
The
