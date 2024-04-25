You are going down - Kitale-based preacher prays against Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO as he hosts a mega crusade in the town and hints his miracles are fake (VIDEO).









Thursday, April 25, 2024 - Kitale-based preacher, Apostle Onyango Ochieng, has sparked reactions after a video of him praying against popular preacher Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church emerged.

Ezekiel and his team are in Kitale for a mega crusade set to end on Friday.

Apostle Onyango has warned his congregants and the locals against attending Pastor Ezekiel’s hyped crusade.

While preaching in his church located in Kitale town, Apostle Ochieng claimed that Ezekiel's missions may not be godly.

“People fall when he prays. Satan can also have people fall, but we operate in the superior power.

"We have announced that the angel's army is fighting here.

"Ezekiel, your days are numbered. If you have powers, send it, we see,” he dared him.

He wondered why preachers like Ezekiel belittle religion using theatrics to be relevant.

He lashed out at the Kilifi-based preacher for selling anointed oil, handkerchiefs, and other items, saying it was ungodly.

The vocal preacher further warned pastor Ezekiel that he is going down.

“Odero, wherever you are, be very afraid. You are going down,” he said.

Watch video.

