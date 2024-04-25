Go broke and know the type of woman you are married to - A lady divorces her husband 30 days after he lost his job (LOOK).

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - A woman has stirred conversation online after disclosing that she dumped her husband when he became jobless.
She dumped him 30 days
after he lost his job.
In a
series of posts, she opened up about cheating on her jobless husband with his friend because he could no longer
provide.
She
defended her decision, maintaining that she married a protector and a provider,
not a man who would end up broke at some point.
She has since filed
for divorce because, in her
understanding, a man who can’t provide can’t lead.
“As a man, there should never be a time that you can’t financially take care
of your woman and kids. I’m standing firm on my decision,” she said.
