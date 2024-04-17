SABINA CHEGE and KANINI KEGA dragged back to court over Azimio-Jubilee wrangles – Look! WETANGULA in the mix





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega faction of the Jubilee party on Monday appeared before the High Court over former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party wrangles.

Chege, Kega, and 20 politicians of the Jubilee party appeared before Milimani High Court Judge Chacha Mwita following court summons to shed light on the dispute that has rocked the former ruling party.

The leaders, however, did not tender their evidence since the court allowed only eight new parties to be enjoined in the lawsuit filed by the Azimio coalition.

The court allowed MPs Samuel Arama and Steve Mogaka, Adan Keynan, Rachel Nyamai, Joshua Kuttuny, Fatuma Dullo, and Abdulkadir Haji as interested parties in the lawsuit.

Justice Mwita directed all the parties to file their written submissions within 14 days and exchange them before the hearing of the matter on October 7, 2024.

The dispute stems from a decision of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to recognize the former ruling party as a parliamentary party and not a member of the Azimio coalition.

Raila Odinga-led coalition moved to court last year in June, accusing Wetangula of violating the Constitution and interfering with the internal management of the coalition.

Azimio also blamed Wetangula for delaying the implementation of a decision to remove Sabina Chege as minority deputy chief whip and replace her with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

After the court session, the MPs led by Keynan stated that they recognised Chege as their party leader and not former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

He added Jubilee is not a party affiliate to Azimio as it decamped long ago.

"Anyone trying to drag us back to Azimio is wasting his time as Jubilee long quit the coalition," Keynan stated.

