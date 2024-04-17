RUTO’s government strikes as it arbitrarily shuts down 56 TV stations – Here is the full list

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto, through the Communications Authority (CA), has announced the revocation of licenses held by 56 Kenyan TV stations.
In a statement, Communications
Authority Director General David Mugonyi stated that the revocation would take
effect beginning April 19, 2024.
“Notice is given pursuant to the
provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, that the
Communications Authority of Kenya shall revoke the licences of the following
service providers/operators within seven (7) days”, read the notice in part.
The notice outlined that as soon
as the process is completed, resources under the revoked license names will be
reverted to the Authority.
“Upon revocation of the licences
listed hereabove, the service providers/operators shall not be authorized to
operate and provide the services as indicated in the respective tables above.
However, the notice did not
provide the reasons behind the revocation of the licenses.
Some notable stations whose
licenses have been revoked include; Daystar Television owned by the Community
Life Uplift Organisation. Others include; Jubilee TV and Pwani TV.
Notably, all the revoked
licenses belong to stations listed under the commercial free to air category.
Similarly, all the TV stations
which have had their licenses revoked belong to various organisations
including; educational, religious and business institutions.
Besides issuing the notice to
revoke the quoted licenses, CA also announced that it is currently considering
granting licenses to 9 TV stations.
The directive to revoke the stations' licenses comes after the Authority issued new guidelines for TV and radio stations on March 9.
