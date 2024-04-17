From being a crazy party animal and a drunkard to a worship leader - A beautiful Nairobi lady shares her transformation (VIDEO).

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - A city lady has shared a video to show how her life has transformed over the years.

The pretty lady was once a party animal and a drunkard.

She would hop from one club to another to party all night long with friends until she decided to give her life to Christ.

She is now an usher and a worship leader.

She spends most of her time in church serving God and goes for missions to spread the gospel to the youth.













Watch the video showing her transformation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.