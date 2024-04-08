ATWOLI offers a lasting solution to the strike after abandoning doctors at the time they needed him the most





Monday, April 8, 2024 - The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has announced plans to mediate talks between the doctors and the government to end the ongoing strike.

Speaking during the COTU steward's meeting, Atwoli decried accusations levelled against him of keeping quiet on the ongoing doctors' strike.

According to Atwoli, he had already initiated a plan with his colleague workers in COTU to help resolve the escalating stalemate.

The Secretary-General announced he had already contacted the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha concerning the planned talks.

He further noted that he would similarly contact the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to initiate the truce.

However, the Secretary-General maintained that the organisation would only give its stand on the matter and the two rival parties would then decide on whether to bury the hatchet or not.

“We cannot make a decision for the government or doctors but we can narrow the gap on issues and get a Return-to-Work-Formula,” Atwoli stated.

"And this morning I came late because of the doctors' strike, and now people are saying Atwoli is not talking but we are consulting and I have been in touch with the minister this morning," he added.

