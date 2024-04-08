ATWOLI offers a lasting solution to the strike after abandoning doctors at the time they needed him the most

Monday, April 8, 2024 - The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has announced plans to mediate talks between the doctors and the government to end the ongoing strike.
Speaking during the COTU steward's meeting, Atwoli decried accusations levelled against him of keeping
quiet on the ongoing doctors' strike.
According to Atwoli, he had already initiated a plan with
his colleague workers in COTU to help resolve the escalating stalemate.
The Secretary-General announced he had already contacted the
Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha concerning the planned talks.
He further
noted that he would similarly contact the leadership of the Kenya Medical
Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to initiate the truce.
However, the Secretary-General maintained that the
organisation would only give its stand on the matter and the two rival parties
would then decide on whether to bury the hatchet or not.
“We cannot make a decision for the government or doctors but
we can narrow the gap on issues and get a Return-to-Work-Formula,” Atwoli
stated.
"And this morning I came late because of the doctors'
strike, and now people are saying Atwoli is not talking but we are consulting
and I have been in touch with the minister this morning," he added.
