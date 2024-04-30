Don’t waste time going to our ‘corrupt’ courts, just come to my office and we’ll sort things out – GACHAGUA tells state agencies





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Constitutional Commissions, Independent Offices (CCIOs), and other State agencies to use alternative conflict resolution mechanisms in resolving matters as opposed to courts.

Speaking when he officially opened the Executive and CCIOs Consultative Forum in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Gachagua noted that Kenyans suffer when matters are prosecuted in court and the media.

“I urge you to use my Office in settling disputes and conflicts. Already, we have settled several conflicts.

"It is not necessary to engage in the press. When we (government agencies) take each other to court, we hire lawyers who are paid by the public.

"There is no business going out there to hire a lawyer,” remarked Gachagua.

According to Gachagua, his Office had successfully resolved issues between the Office of the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission while discussions are ongoing between the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission, among others and the results are promising.

The Deputy President stated that court proceedings are an unfair process to Kenyans, now that the country is focusing resources on development.

He called on the CCIOs to work with each other, saying there is value in cooperation and collaboration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.