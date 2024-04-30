Don’t waste time going to our ‘corrupt’ courts, just come to my office and we’ll sort things out – GACHAGUA tells state agencies

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Constitutional Commissions, Independent Offices (CCIOs), and other State agencies to use alternative conflict resolution mechanisms in resolving matters as opposed to courts.
Speaking when he officially opened the Executive and CCIOs
Consultative Forum in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Gachagua noted that Kenyans
suffer when matters are prosecuted in court and the media.
“I urge you to use my Office in settling disputes and conflicts. Already, we have settled several conflicts.
"It is not necessary to engage in the press. When we (government agencies) take each other to court, we hire lawyers who are paid by the public.
"There is no business going out
there to hire a lawyer,” remarked Gachagua.
According to Gachagua, his Office had successfully resolved
issues between the Office of the Inspector General of Police and the Police
Service Commission while discussions are ongoing between the Ministry of
Education and the Teachers Service Commission, among others and the results are
promising.
The Deputy President stated that court proceedings are an
unfair process to Kenyans, now that the country is focusing resources on
development.
He called on the CCIOs to work with each other, saying there
is value in cooperation and collaboration.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments