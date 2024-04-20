RUTO’s government is incompetent, don’t expect anything good from it – DAVID NDII now admits





Sunday, April 21, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Economic Adviser David Ndii has taken a jibe at the Kenya Kwanza government over its incompetence.

In a statement, Ndii noted that Ruto’s government may not fulfill its agenda due to a lack of qualified people running the show.

He implied that those making decisions for the state were appointed on a loyalty basis at the expense of competence.

As a result, Ndii counselled Kenyans to manage their expectations because nothing good will come from this government.

"To expect an elected administration to prioritize (in any cadre) over rewarding people who sacrificed to bring it to power, and who it will need next election, is to be ignorant about democracy in particular and human nature in general, a fool’s paradise," he stated.

Ndii is known for his resolve in not standing harsh criticism directed at him over the counsel he gives to Ruto.

Ndii chairs the President's Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), which is charged with counselling the president on economic deliverables and policies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST