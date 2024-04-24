RUTO's end is near as GITHURAI hustlers block THIKA SUPERHIGHWAY accusing him of doing nothing to fight the ongoing floods





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Githurai residents on Wednesday blocked the busy Thika Super Highway, accusing the government of doing nothing to fight the ongoing floods.

Police lobbed teargas to disrupt the protests in an area believed to be the gateway to Mt Kenya region.

The residents accused the government and especially Nairobi County Government of doing nothing to fight floods that have left dozens dead in the country due to ongoing heavy rains.

While voicing their frustrations, the residents accused the government of failing to provide tangible solutions as their homes continued being marooned in floods

The residents who aggressively approached the police were repelled using tear gas canisters lobbed at them by the officers.

Even as the situation escalated, passengers were stranded in the vehicles and were forced to alight and trek to their destinations.

The protests come even as rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of Nairobi with several houses submerged in flood waters.

Transport within the capital was also paralysed by the heavy rains with many motorists reporting experiencing challenges getting to their destinations.

