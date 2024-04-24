Former Treasury CS UKUR YATANI‘s home raided by EACC over corruption – Remember his son was arrested at JKIA with over Sh 500 million in the form of dollars in 2022





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, over allegations of corruption.

The detectives first raided Yatani's homes in Nairobi and Marsabit counties.

Yattani served as Marsabit governor before being appointed CS by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The homes of top officials from the county were also raided.

EACC confirmed that the former Governor is in their custody and will be led to the Integrity Centre.

A source from EACC said the arrest and raids are in connection to an ongoing investigation regarding the usage of funds.

In the year 2022, Yatani’s son was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with Sh 500 million which was inform of dollars but due to his proximity to power the case was ‘made to evaporate’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST