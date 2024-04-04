4 vehicles, among them a Safaricom branded van, impounded by detectives - They were being used to transport bhang worth Ksh 37 Million along Migori - Kisii Highway (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Police officers from Gesonso Police Station in Kisii County on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, intercepted four vehicles and recovered 50 sacks of bhang with an estimated street value of Ksh37,500,000, at Itierio area, along Migori-Kisii highway.

The police officers were working in collaboration with officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) during the intelligence-led operation.

One of the vehicles impounded was branded with the Safaricom logo.

One suspect identified as Joseph Nisa Ouma, an occupant of the vehicle bearing registration plate KCR 176 C (Toyota Probox), was apprehended.

Additionally, he was found in possession of Ksh30,000 in cash.

However, drivers of other vehicles involved in the bhang trafficking managed to evade capture, fleeing the scene before authorities could apprehend them.

See photos.

