RUTO throws his friends under the bus as he breaks silence on the fake fertilizer scandal - You won’t believe what he told them





Tuesday April 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence on the fake fertilizer scandal that has rocked his administration.

Speaking in West Pokot, Ruto ordered the private company exposed after distributing fake fertilizer in the market to compensate all farmers who bought the input immediately.

This comes even as reports emerged that the people behind fake fertilizer were close allies of the president.

According to former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, some well connected UDA politicians supplied the fake fertilizer to farmers.

Nonetheless, Ruto assured farmers that the government was working to ensure that only genuine fertilizer is sold in the market and all those selling substandard goods would be prosecuted.

"There are some cartels who want to hinder the food production process. I have directed that if farmers bought any fertilizer that was of poor quality should be compensated and given free fertilizer," he stated.

The Head of State added that the said company would face the law for jeopardizing the produce and risking the lives of Kenyans with the fake agricultural input.

He further explained that there was enough fertilizer for farmers but added that there was a delay in transportation due to the ongoing war at the Red Sea among other geopolitical factors.

Ruto revealed that the shipment was being transported to Kenya through South Africa and urged farmers to be patient.

