RUTO throws his friends under the bus as he breaks silence on the fake fertilizer scandal - You won’t believe what he told them

Tuesday April 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence on the fake fertilizer scandal that has rocked his administration.
Speaking in West Pokot, Ruto
ordered the private company exposed after distributing fake fertilizer in the
market to compensate all farmers who bought the input immediately.
This comes even as reports
emerged that the people behind fake fertilizer were close allies of the
president.
According to former Bahati MP
Kimani Ngunjiri, some well connected UDA politicians supplied the fake
fertilizer to farmers.
Nonetheless, Ruto assured
farmers that the government was working to ensure that only genuine
fertilizer is sold in the market and all those selling substandard goods
would be prosecuted.
"There are some cartels who
want to hinder the food production process. I have directed that if farmers
bought any fertilizer that was of poor quality should be compensated and given
free fertilizer," he stated.
The Head of State added that the
said company would face the law for jeopardizing the produce and risking the
lives of Kenyans with the fake agricultural input.
He further explained that there
was enough fertilizer for farmers but added that there was a delay in
transportation due to the ongoing war at the Red Sea among other
geopolitical factors.
Ruto revealed that the shipment
was being transported to Kenya through South Africa and urged farmers to be
patient.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments