ICHUNG’WAH on the receiving end for contradicting RUTO and GACHAGUA on the state of economy – Look!





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wah was on the receiving end following his remarks that the Kenyan economy was 'unstable'.

Ichung'wah, who was appealing to doctors to go back to work, maintained that the economy was unstable and hence the government was not in a position to sustain their demands.

Speaking in Nyeri on Sunday, the MP asked doctors to bear with the current situation until the economy stabilizes.

He added that the prolonged strike was paralyzing service delivery in public hospitals.

"I take this opportunity to plead with all our medical professionals to call off the strike and give dialogue an opportunity. Give the government a chance for the economy to grow from its current state," he stated.

However, Kenyans were quick to call out the MP for the controversial remark since he has been praising President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for stabilizing the economy.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai also accused the Leader of the Majority at the National Assembly of doublespeak.

"Economy wasn't performing great? I thought they were bragging how great they were performing," Alai added.

Adding onto Alai's remarks, a section of Kenyans accused the Kenya Kwanza politicians of lying about the economy when it was convenient for the government.

They argued that the MP was only complaining about the economy to justify the government's decision not to increase their salaries as requested.

Furthermore, Kenyans dismissed the 'unstable economy' claim from Ichung'wah adding that Kenyans were paying more taxes than before.

Most pointed out that the revenue could be used for key operations such as paying doctors and not reintroducing the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

Kenyans urged the government to stop the excuses and pay the doctors their dues as well as teachers who play key roles in society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST