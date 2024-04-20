RUTO reveals the first thing he did after he learned of General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s tragic death





Saturday, April 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed the first thing he did after he learned about the tragic death of Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla.

The four-star general died on Thursday afternoon after the chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Nine others who were with him perished and only two survived.

Speaking while condoling with the family of General Ogolla at their home in Nairobi on Friday, Ruto revealed that when he was told by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was calling him and the subject of the call was a plane crash carrying General Ogolla, he told the Defence CS not to tell him negative news.

“When I was told that the CS for Defence was on the line and the subject was a plane crash and the plane was carrying the CDF and other officers when I took the phone I told Duale please don’t tell me negative news,” Ruto stated.

The President disclosed that he did believe the CDF had passed on and requested to talk to military officials at the scene of the accident to confirm the news.

“The bad news came and it took me a while.

"But then I asked Duale please call someone on the ground and he told me there was a major and brigadier on the ground and I wanted to speak to them because it was not easy to believe that General Ogolla was gone,” Ruto recounted.

In his tribute, President Ruto expressed pride in appointing General Ogolla as the Chief of Defence Forces, saying it was one of the appointments he is proud of

The Head of State hailed Ogolla as a professional and leader who made a significant change in the Kenyan military during the short time he was CDF.

The Kenyan DAILY POST