RUTO reveals the first thing he did after he learned of General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s tragic death

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed the first thing he did after he learned about the tragic death of Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla.
The four-star general died on Thursday afternoon after the
chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Nine others who were
with him perished and only two survived.
Speaking while condoling with the family of General Ogolla
at their home in Nairobi on Friday, Ruto revealed that when he was told by Defence
Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was calling him and the subject of the call was a
plane crash carrying General Ogolla, he told the Defence CS not to tell him
negative news.
“When I was told that the CS for Defence was on the line and
the subject was a plane crash and the plane was carrying the CDF and other
officers when I took the phone I told Duale please don’t tell me negative
news,” Ruto stated.
The President disclosed that he did believe the CDF had
passed on and requested to talk to military officials at the scene of the accident
to confirm the news.
“The bad news came and it took me a while.
"But then I asked
Duale please call someone on the ground and he told me there was a major and
brigadier on the ground and I wanted to speak to them because it was not easy
to believe that General Ogolla was gone,” Ruto recounted.
In his tribute, President Ruto expressed pride in appointing
General Ogolla as the Chief of Defence Forces, saying it was one of the
appointments he is proud of
The Head of State hailed Ogolla as a professional and leader
who made a significant change in the Kenyan military during the short time he
was CDF.
