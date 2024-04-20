RUTO now reveals what CDF General FRANCIS OGOLLA told him moments before he died in a plane crash – Look!



Saturday, April 20, 2024 - President William Ruto recounted his last conversation with Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla before his horrific death in a plane crash in West Pokot on Thursday.

While condoling with the family of the late military chief in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto revealed that they discussed several issues pertaining to the security of the country on Tuesday.

The talks were centred around the status of security in the bandit-prone North Rift regions of Baringo and West Pokot Counties.

"He had given me his itinerary of where he wanted to go on duty," Ruto stated.

According to the head of state, Ogolla also informed him of plans to travel to Siaya for the consecration of his home church.

Ogolla would later inform the President of his plans to attend his father's 100th birthday.

Ruto also narrated how he got to know of the death of General Ogolla.

According to the president, immediately after getting a hint of the tragic incident, he reached out to Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

"When I took the phone I told Duale, I told him, "Please don't tell me negative news," because I was with General Ogolla on Tuesday," Ruto narrated.

He noted that it took him a while to believe that the military leader was no more and thus demanded to talk to a source who was at the scene of the accident.

“It took me a while, but then I asked Duale, to please call somebody on the ground and he told me there was a Major and a brigadier on the ground and I wanted to talk to them,” he stated.

The chief of state in his speech described the deceased as a professional, a leader who deserved the appointment to the helm of the military.

