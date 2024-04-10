RUTO now brags of how he single-handedly bailed out PCEA Church from a huge debt - Bila mimi, PCEA would be no more

Wednesday April 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed how he helped to bail out the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) out of a crippling debt.
Speaking at PCEA's 24th General Assembly on Tuesday, the
President explained that the church, through its former Moderator David
Gathanju, approached his office seeking financial help to clear the burgeoning
debt.
From the talks, it became apparent that urgent intervention
was needed.
Ruto revealed that he subsequently organized for a friend to
purchase a huge parcel of land at Ksh550 million that the church owned to repay
the debt.
“When moderator Gathanju, came to my office a few years ago,
we discussed issues related to the church, and we organised how we would pay
the Church’s debts at the bank.”
“I even requested my friend, to purchase a plot of land for
which he paid close to Ksh550 Million,” stated the President.
Additionally, he maintained that he would continue to assist
the church to clear the remaining debt.
Further, Ruto urged the Church to avoid taking up more debt
and to spend within its means.
He also stated that he was working to ensure that his
administration walks the talk and sets the country on a path of economic
sustainability by spending prudently and avoiding taking unnecessary debt.
"My responsibility in this opportunity that God has
given me as the President of Kenya is to ensure that I reduce the extent of
debts in the country so that we can leave an inheritance to the future
generations," explained the President.
The President, however, urged the congregants to continue
paying their dues to the church in the form of cess.
Cess is a form of payment that is levied on the faithful and
remitted to the Church for the upkeep and maintenance of the Church.
The
