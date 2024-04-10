Djibouti launches a campaign to deny RAILA the AU job as it fronts MAHMOUD ALI YOUSSOUF to challenge him



Wednesday April 10, 2024 - Djibouti has complicated Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission’s Chairperson job.

This is after it fronted its own candidate to challenge him for the coveted seat.

In a communique issued by the Office of the President, Djibouti announced it was fronting its Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to vie for the position.

Further, the communique expressed the country’s faith in the candidate exuding confidence that he has what it takes to emerge victorious.

“The Republic of Djibouti officially announces the candidacy of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, M Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, for the post of President of the African Union Commission.”

“Djibouti expresses faith in the capacity of Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, a man of experience and a seasoned diplomat,” read the communication in part.

Youssouf is now set to compete with Somalia’s candidate, ex Foreign Affairs Minister, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, and Kenya’s Raila Odinga.

The country further drummed up support for its candidate stating that he boasts a wealth of experience in diplomacy having served as his country's foreign minister for two decades.

Youssouf has been praised for his conflict resolution skills and ensuring peace prevails during his tenure.

Further strengthening his credentials is the fact that he speaks three languages English, French and Arabic.

The announcement comes days after President Ruto secured the support of Guinea Bissau and Angolan Presidents to help send Raila to Addis Ababa.

With the new candidate fronted, rivalry within East Africa for the AUC seat is set to intensify after AU’s Executive Council unanimously agreed to reserve the seat for the East African region.

