CASs positions in limbo as RUTO’s man KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH deals them a momentary blow – You won’t believe what he did?

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - The Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) positions have been dealt a blow after the National Assembly shelved a Bill seeking to legalize them.

The National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has requested National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, to step down the National Government Administrative Amendment Bill.

According to Ichung’wah communication in the National Assembly, the Bill, which seeks to ground the CAS positions in the law, was shelved for a later date.

“The next on the order paper was to be the National Government Administrative Amendment Bill of 2023 by the leader of Majority, he has asked the Speaker to step it down and it has been assented to,” the parliament communication noted.

Ichung’wah requested more time to seek wider consultations on the Bill, which will now have those angling the positions wait for a longer period.

"If you go to Article 132 4 (a) of the Constitution states that the office of the President may establish an office in the Public Service in the accordance with the recommendations of the Public Service Commission," Ichung'wah defended.

The request came a day after Speaker Wetangula okayed the Bill for debate, noting that, “The National Government Administrative Amendment Bill is properly before the house.”

The Minority, led by Ugunja Constituency MP Opiyo Wandayi, opposed the Bill, citing unconstitutional parts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST