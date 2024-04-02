CASs positions in limbo as RUTO’s man KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH deals them a momentary blow – You won’t believe what he did?

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - The Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) positions have been dealt a blow after the National Assembly shelved a Bill seeking to legalize them.
The National Assembly Majority
Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has requested National Assembly Speaker, Moses
Wetangula, to step down the National Government Administrative Amendment
Bill.
According to Ichung’wah
communication in the National Assembly, the Bill, which seeks to ground the CAS
positions in the law, was shelved for a later date.
“The next on the order paper was
to be the National Government Administrative Amendment Bill of 2023 by the
leader of Majority, he has asked the Speaker to step it down and it has been
assented to,” the parliament communication noted.
Ichung’wah requested more
time to seek wider consultations on the Bill, which will now have those angling
the positions wait for a longer period.
"If you go to Article 132 4
(a) of the Constitution states that the office of the President may establish
an office in the Public Service in the accordance with the recommendations of
the Public Service Commission," Ichung'wah defended.
The request came a day after
Speaker Wetangula okayed the Bill for debate, noting that, “The National
Government Administrative Amendment Bill is properly before the house.”
The Minority, led by Ugunja
Constituency MP Opiyo Wandayi, opposed the Bill, citing unconstitutional
parts.
