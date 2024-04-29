LINTURI’s goose is cooked as Parliamentary committee recommends his sacking over fake fertiliser scandal





Monday, April 29, 2024 - A parliamentary committee has recommended the sacking of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, over the fake fertiliser scandal.

The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture said Linturi cannot claim innocence in the controversial fertilizer scandal.

The Committee is comprised of Jared Okello, Peter Salasya, David Kiplagat, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, and Joshua Odanga.

Speaking on Monday after inspecting National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Kisumu and Homa Bay, they demanded for transparency on farmer compensation and funding sources.

Expressing skepticism about the government’s response, they questioned whether affected farmers have been fairly compensated and called for stern action against those implicated in the scam including the Linturi.

The lawmakers also raised concerns about the efficacy of the distributed fertilizer and Linturi’s competence in agronomy.

“The CS has no excuse giving us justification to plead innocent, that affected farmers have been compensated,’’ said Odanga. “He should either resign or be fired.”

With ongoing investigations and worries about excessive rainfall and seed availability, pressure is mounting for Linturi to step down amidst the unfolding fertilizer debacle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST