5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in Taiwan at 6:50 p.m. Monday, April 22, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.76 degrees north latitude
and 121.51 degrees east longitude.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued
by the CENC.
Previously at 6:46 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), a
5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien at a depth of 10 km.
The epicenter was monitored at 23.74 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees
east longitude, according to the CENC.
Earlier in the day, another 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted
the sea area near Hualien at 5:08 p.m (Beijing Time).
