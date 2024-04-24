5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in Taiwan at 6:50 p.m. Monday, April 22, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.76 degrees north latitude and 121.51 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

Previously at 6:46 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), a 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was monitored at 23.74 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees east longitude, according to the CENC.

Earlier in the day, another 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien at 5:08 p.m (Beijing Time).