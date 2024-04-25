RUTO agrees to sink more billions in Arror and Itare dams despite UHURU stopping them over scandals – Look!





Thursday, April 25, 2024 - In a bid to settle the turbulent waters of the Arror and Itare dam controversy, President William Ruto has agreed to sink more billions in the scandalous Arror and Itare dams.

This is after the Cabinet gave a green light for a negotiated settlement, leaving the nation saddled with hefty financial burdens.

The Kenya Kwanza government's commitment to press on with the construction of these dams, despite a history marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The agreement comes amidst a cloud of uncertainty regarding the exact amount Kenya will be obligated to pay to the Italian construction giant, CMC de Ravenna, contracted for the projects.

Though the figures remain undisclosed, a Cabinet dispatch confirms the government's intent to pursue a court settlement.

Under the new terms, the construction of the Ksh34 billion Itare Dam is set to resume, while groundwork for the Ksh38.5 billion Arror Dam will commence.

Last year saw Kenya and Italy enter renegotiations over the Ksh19.8 billion loan earmarked for the Arror and Kimwarer dams, following their cancellation by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Ruto, in talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in March 2023, spearheaded efforts to revive these ventures, despite previous setbacks.

The projects ground to a halt amid allegations of inflated costs and irregular procurement practices, as highlighted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ruto's administration has since aimed to navigate the legal hurdles obstructing progress, freezing payments amidst fraud allegations.

