RUTO agrees to sink more billions in Arror and Itare dams despite UHURU stopping them over scandals – Look!

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - In a bid to settle the turbulent waters of the Arror and Itare dam controversy, President William Ruto has agreed to sink more billions in the scandalous Arror and Itare dams.
This is after the Cabinet gave a green light for a negotiated
settlement, leaving the nation saddled with hefty financial burdens.
The Kenya Kwanza government's commitment to press on with
the construction of these dams, despite a history marred by allegations of
corruption and mismanagement.
The agreement comes amidst a cloud of uncertainty regarding
the exact amount Kenya will be obligated to pay to the Italian construction
giant, CMC de Ravenna, contracted for the projects.
Though the figures remain undisclosed, a Cabinet dispatch
confirms the government's intent to pursue a court settlement.
Under the new terms, the construction of the Ksh34 billion
Itare Dam is set to resume, while groundwork for the Ksh38.5 billion Arror Dam
will commence.
Last year saw Kenya and Italy enter renegotiations over the
Ksh19.8 billion loan earmarked for the Arror and Kimwarer dams, following their
cancellation by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
President Ruto, in talks with Italian President Sergio
Mattarella in March 2023, spearheaded efforts to revive these ventures, despite
previous setbacks.
The projects ground to a halt amid allegations of inflated
costs and irregular procurement practices, as highlighted by the Director of
Public Prosecutions.
Ruto's administration has since aimed to navigate the legal
hurdles obstructing progress, freezing payments amidst fraud allegations.
