You haven’t seen anything yet despite the heavy flooding and the resulting deaths and destruction as Met Department warns of much heavier rains ahead

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to prepare for major downpours for the remaining part of the week.
This is despite the heavy
flooding around the country and the resultant deaths and destruction of
property due to the ongoing rains.
In its advisory, Kenya Met noted
the heavy rains would intensify from Thursday through to Friday.
According to the Meteorological
Department, heavy to very heavy events are likely to be experienced in the
Highlands East/West of Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin.
Other regions expected to
experience heavy rains include; the Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast,
North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.
Kenya Met while providing the
update also warned the Coastal residents to brace themselves for heavy
downpours that would lead to flooding as from May.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy
rainfall is likely across multiple areas within the Nairobi Metropolis,
especially as forecasted by the April 24, forecast.
The update comes amidst the
ongoing rainfall currently being experienced in different parts of the country.
A situation that has disrupted services across several regions including
Nairobi.
As of April 24, several
roads across the Nairobi region had been submerged in flood waters with
hundreds of people displaced.
The Kenya Red Cross Society team
intervened as it initiated the rescue of stranded residents in the
flooded Nairobi areas.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
