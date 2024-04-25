You haven’t seen anything yet despite the heavy flooding and the resulting deaths and destruction as Met Department warns of much heavier rains ahead





Thursday, April 25, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to prepare for major downpours for the remaining part of the week.

This is despite the heavy flooding around the country and the resultant deaths and destruction of property due to the ongoing rains.

In its advisory, Kenya Met noted the heavy rains would intensify from Thursday through to Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy events are likely to be experienced in the Highlands East/West of Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin.

Other regions expected to experience heavy rains include; the Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast, North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.

Kenya Met while providing the update also warned the Coastal residents to brace themselves for heavy downpours that would lead to flooding as from May.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely across multiple areas within the Nairobi Metropolis, especially as forecasted by the April 24, forecast.

The update comes amidst the ongoing rainfall currently being experienced in different parts of the country. A situation that has disrupted services across several regions including Nairobi.

As of April 24, several roads across the Nairobi region had been submerged in flood waters with hundreds of people displaced.

The Kenya Red Cross Society team intervened as it initiated the rescue of stranded residents in the flooded Nairobi areas.

