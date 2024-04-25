RUTO ‘suspiciously’ bans KDF from demonstrating as he introduces major changes in military operations days after CDF General OGOLLA’s death – Look!

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has signed the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill into law affecting the operations of the national security sector.
The new law has given the Head
of State powers to approve other universities to award degrees to individuals
specializing in national security issues.
For now, only the National
Defence University has been cleared to offer the certification.
"The third major amendment
is on the Universities Act Cap 210 so that the President may establish more
than one specialized degree awarding institution specializing in National
security issues," announced the National Assembly Clerk before the Head of
State assented to the bill.
"This shall promote
university education for students wishing to pursue specialized degrees in
National security issues."
The Bill also proposed that
all employees of national organs handling national security issues
should be barred from participating in industrial action.
The affected organs include; the
Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Police, the Kenya Prisons Service, and the
Administration Police among others.
"The fourth is the
Employment Act Cap 226 that seeks to exempt the National Intelligence Service
(NIS) formed the application of the act in the same manner as other National
Security organs are exempted," the clerk explained.
"Section 3 (2) of the
Employment Act exempts the Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Police, Kenya Prisons
Service, Administration Police, Kenya Coast Guard and Natural Resources from
the application of the Act.
"The justification behind
the exemption was in view of the national security consideration hence exempted
bodies play a critical role in national security and hence should not
participate in industrial action as provided for in the Employment
Act," he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments