RUTO ‘suspiciously’ bans KDF from demonstrating as he introduces major changes in military operations days after CDF General OGOLLA’s death – Look!





Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has signed the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill into law affecting the operations of the national security sector.

The new law has given the Head of State powers to approve other universities to award degrees to individuals specializing in national security issues.

For now, only the National Defence University has been cleared to offer the certification.

"The third major amendment is on the Universities Act Cap 210 so that the President may establish more than one specialized degree awarding institution specializing in National security issues," announced the National Assembly Clerk before the Head of State assented to the bill.

"This shall promote university education for students wishing to pursue specialized degrees in National security issues."

The Bill also proposed that all employees of national organs handling national security issues should be barred from participating in industrial action.

The affected organs include; the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Police, the Kenya Prisons Service, and the Administration Police among others.

"The fourth is the Employment Act Cap 226 that seeks to exempt the National Intelligence Service (NIS) formed the application of the act in the same manner as other National Security organs are exempted," the clerk explained.

"Section 3 (2) of the Employment Act exempts the Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Police, Kenya Prisons Service, Administration Police, Kenya Coast Guard and Natural Resources from the application of the Act.

"The justification behind the exemption was in view of the national security consideration hence exempted bodies play a critical role in national security and hence should not participate in industrial action as provided for in the Employment Act," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.