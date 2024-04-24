Runda resident uses a wooden boat to sail from his posh house as heavy floods maroon the leafy suburb - The rich also cry (VIDEOs).





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Floods wreaked havoc in the leafy suburbs of Runda after a night of heavy downpours, rendering the roads within the estate impassable.

A resident of Glory Drive in Runda shared a video sailing from his posh house using a wooden boat.

He was forced to use the boat because the road leading to his lavish residence was impassable after being marooned by floods.

The disgruntled resident revealed that he pays a monthly service charge of Ksh 45,000, only to live in such pathetic conditions due to poor drainage.

